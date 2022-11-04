JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $37.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

