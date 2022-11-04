Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Lowered to $50.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $37.19 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $729,303. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 605.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

