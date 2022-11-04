JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $49.50

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

C has been the topic of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

