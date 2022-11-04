JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $39.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of FITB opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 351,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $343,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

