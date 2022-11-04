BTIG Research Downgrades TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to Neutral

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRTX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of TRTX opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 244.91 and a quick ratio of 244.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,899,000 after acquiring an additional 90,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,413 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,099,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

