BTIG Research Downgrades TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to Neutral

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRTX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.
TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of TRTX opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 244.91 and a quick ratio of 244.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.