U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $47.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

