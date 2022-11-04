EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $8.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.21. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,677 shares of company stock worth $134,999 over the last 90 days. 41.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 154.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.