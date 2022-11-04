Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $365.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.9 %

LLY stock opened at $361.68 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $343.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 83.18% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,032 shares of company stock worth $170,502,407 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

