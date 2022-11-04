Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Argus

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.
SYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Sysco by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management boosted its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
