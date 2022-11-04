Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $72.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.36% from the stock’s current price.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.4 %

CZR opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $405,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 86,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10,070.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

