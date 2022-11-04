DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

DCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $107,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 35,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

