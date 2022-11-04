Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSR. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.46 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $62.68 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

