Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.79.

Intuit Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $364.99 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.21. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 218,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

