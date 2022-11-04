Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.