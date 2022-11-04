CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) PT Lowered to $23.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.07 million, a P/E ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 934,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,677,260.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 31,900 shares of company stock worth $537,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

