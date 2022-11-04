Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $125.25. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.38.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,600. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $897,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.