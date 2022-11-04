FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Cut to $42.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.
FOX Stock Performance
Shares of FOXA opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. FOX has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
