FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Cut to $42.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. FOX has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.