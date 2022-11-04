Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $165.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.64% from the company’s previous close.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

