State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,245 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Chemours worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Chemours Stock Up 0.2 %

Chemours stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.