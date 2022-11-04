State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 68.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $1,030,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 43.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 117.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

