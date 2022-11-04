Fiona Tan Sells 3,203 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:WGet Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $119,567.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Tuesday, October 4th, Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62.

NYSE W opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $298.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:WGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.04.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

