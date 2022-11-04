Fiona Tan Sells 3,203 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $119,567.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62.

NYSE W opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $298.00.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.04.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

