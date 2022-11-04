5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 42,164 Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 42,164 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $117,215.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 10,578 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $28,772.16.

On Friday, September 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 351 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $614.25.

On Wednesday, September 14th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 285,067 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $553,029.98.

On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $297,548.36.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PEAR opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PEAR. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

