Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) EVP Robert Michael Gorman Buys 3,200 Shares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,931.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Separately, Compass Point cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 85,260 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 72.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

