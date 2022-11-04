Warren Gouk Sells 15,106 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $113,143.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,983,097 shares in the company, valued at $44,813,396.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 24th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $106,648.36.
  • On Monday, October 17th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $120,999.06.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $112,539.70.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $106,044.12.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72.
  • On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $120,926.52.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $125,749.80.

Shares of LFST opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFST. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

