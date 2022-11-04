Steve Oblak Sells 2,923 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $109,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Steve Oblak sold 1,833 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $67,326.09.

On Friday, September 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $37.46 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

