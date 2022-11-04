Gary Phillips Buys 1,640,450 Shares of Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) Stock

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS – Get Rating) insider Gary Phillips bought 1,640,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$103,348.35 ($67,109.32).
Gary Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Gary Phillips 1,305,700 shares of Pharmaxis stock.
Pharmaxis Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.71, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
Pharmaxis Company Profile
Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol Respiratory Business and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma.
Recommended Stories
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharmaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.