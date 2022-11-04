Gary Phillips Buys 1,640,450 Shares of Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) Stock

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS – Get Rating) insider Gary Phillips bought 1,640,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$103,348.35 ($67,109.32).

Gary Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Pharmaxis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.71, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Pharmaxis Company Profile

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol Respiratory Business and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma.

