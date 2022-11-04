Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga Acquires 16,523 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga bought 16,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $100,955.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,218,821 shares in the company, valued at $31,886,996.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga bought 25,197 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $158,993.07.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RANI opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RANI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.