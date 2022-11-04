Hansal N. Patel Sells 1,247 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timken Stock Up 0.8 %

Timken stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 4,865.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 222.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

