Michael P. Hartung Sells 3,744 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $19.09 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,766,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 37.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 5.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $2,093,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

