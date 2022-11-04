Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 159.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Barclays cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.