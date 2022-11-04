Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 78,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 702.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.