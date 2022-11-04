Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,456,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,523.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH opened at $270.27 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.32.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

