Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $135.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.60. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

