Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 118,703 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 194.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,703 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 481.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 84.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 614,164 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 24.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 24,480 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $363,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,432.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $89,582.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $363,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,432.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,851 shares of company stock worth $877,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

