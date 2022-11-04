ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.52% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACG opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $53.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.