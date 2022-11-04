Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.65 on Friday. Ultralife Co. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 million, a PE ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

