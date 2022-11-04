AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,555 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $15.60 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

