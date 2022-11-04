AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $101,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 12.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,614.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,614.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $214,289.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

