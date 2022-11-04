AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 569 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

TAN stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

