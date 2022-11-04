AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $663,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.43.

