AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,617 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $16.85 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 309.42, a current ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 273.02%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

