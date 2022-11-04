AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,069 shares in the company, valued at $500,633.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David P. Vernon purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $101,536.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,069 shares in the company, valued at $500,633.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,275 shares of company stock valued at $170,311. Insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

FMAO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $382.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

