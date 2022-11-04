AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $166.97 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.83 and a 200 day moving average of $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

