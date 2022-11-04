AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 25.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 26.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $2,963,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 46.5% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

