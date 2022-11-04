28,179 Shares in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 717,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after buying an additional 633,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after buying an additional 427,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,024.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 192,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 80.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 353,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,339 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.64 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,871.43%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

