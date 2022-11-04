AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,477 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLDR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

