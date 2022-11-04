Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMND. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMND opened at $21.71 on Friday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.26. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

