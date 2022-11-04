Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.29.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMND. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Insider Activity at Lemonade
In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade
Lemonade Stock Performance
NYSE:LMND opened at $21.71 on Friday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.26. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lemonade Company Profile
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lemonade (LMND)
