Analysts Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Target Price at GBX 8,100

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,100 ($93.65).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRDA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($95.96) to GBX 8,100 ($93.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($104.06) to GBX 8,400 ($97.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 6,354 ($73.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 1,252.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,862 ($67.78) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($121.46). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,641.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,810.61.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.