Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,886 ($21.81).

BRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($22.55) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.12) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($23.70) to GBX 1,730 ($20.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($19.66) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($23.70) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,872.50 ($21.65) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,792.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,709.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,074 ($23.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,883.16.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.