WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

WKME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Stock Down 4.3 %

WKME opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 249,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $3,382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 76.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.